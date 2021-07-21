Advertisement

New all way stops installed in Beaufort & Lenoir Counties

Lenoir County
Lenoir County(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A couple of intersections in Lenior and Beaufort County are undergoing safety improvements this week.

One of those intersections is at Grainger Station and Sharon Church Roads.

An all-way stop was installed there Monday morning.

Tuesday, crews are installing an all-way stop at the intersection of VOA and Cherry Run Road near Washington.

Drivers should use caution while using these intersections while people get used to the new traffic pattern.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions
Kinston mall sold
Vernon Park Mall in Kinston sold for $2.7 million
ECU professors shares thoughts on Jeff Bezos' space flight.
ECU physics & astronomy teacher calls Bezos’ space flight amazing
Smile Safari dental truck.
Mobile dental clinics to resume for Pitt County schools