New all way stops installed in Beaufort & Lenoir Counties

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A couple of intersections in Lenior and Beaufort County are undergoing safety improvements this week.

One of those intersections is at Grainger Station and Sharon Church Roads.

An all-way stop was installed there Monday morning.

Tuesday, crews are installing an all-way stop at the intersection of VOA and Cherry Run Road near Washington.

Drivers should use caution while using these intersections while people get used to the new traffic pattern.

