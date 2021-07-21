Advertisement

Nation in desperate need of blood donations

Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood...
Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood donations, especially now that donations are low in hospital blood banks.(wlox)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The American Red Cross is in severe need of blood donations and as more and more people are starting to hit the road again since the pandemic, that means more accidents are happening, making the need for donations even greater.

O type blood is the universal donor but the American Red Cross is in desperate need of all types.

The Executive Director for the Northeastern Chapter of the Red Cross in Eastern Carolina, Mace Robinson said they want to be able to maintain a more than three day supply of blood nationwide and right now, that number is being threatened.

Robinson said the reason for the lack in blood is because trauma centers are in such high demand.

At the start of the pandemic, people traveled less.

Now that people are starting to get out more, Robinson said there’s been a surge in accidents, which sends people to the hospital, in need of blood.

Making it even more important now, more than ever to donate.

When blood is donated, about 25% collected goes to cancer patients.

Robinson said that there has been a 10% increase in the last two years in the number of patients at the hospital who need blood right now.

He said between 20 and 40% of trauma deaths that occur involve hemorrhaging, so those are the patients who need blood at that very moment

You can donate blood every 56 days.

To find out how to sign up, you can visit American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

