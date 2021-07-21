Mobile dental clinics to resume for Pitt County schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A service to provide dental care to kids in Pitt County schools will be resuming after coming to a halt during the pandemic.

Smile Safari is a mobile dental clinic put on by the Pitt County Health Department and it will be back on rotation in Pitt County Schools starting this August in Grifton.

It rotates through the schools during the year.

The goal of the mobile clinic is to provide dental care to uninsured and underinsured children, Medicaid eligible children, and other children who may need some assistance.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says, “Dental health is very important and very important in our overall health. Folks who have healthy teeth usually have better overall health and it is important to get kids started out with good oral health so they develop a healthy set of adult teeth and have less problems in their adult life.”

Silvernail says with the mobile dental clinic students can be seen on campus between classes. He says almost everything that can be done in an office can be done at the clinic like X-rays, extractions, filling cavities, and cleanings.

