Meet WITN’s new Sports Director: Eric Gullickson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join us in welcoming WITN’s new sports director, Eric Gullickson!

Eric is a Hopkins, Minnesota native who began his career in Bangor, Maine as a production assistant before being promoted to a photojournalist.

Most recently, Eric worked as the sports director at WABI in Maine. In his nearly 6 years there, Eric and his former sports director won multiple awards together from the Maine Association of Broadcasters for top sportscast. He also earned best play-by-play for the station’s state football broadcasts.

“I am truly excited to get this opportunity to tell the sports stories of people here in eastern North Carolina. It is going to be a fun challenge to learn and embrace the sports scene here. I look forward to meeting and interacting coaches, players, parents, administrators, and fans over the next few years.”

In his free time, Eric enjoys spending time outdoors and playing hockey in the local adult league.

