Meet WITN’s new Sports Director: Eric Gullickson

WITN Sports Director Eric Gullickson
WITN Sports Director Eric Gullickson(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join us in welcoming WITN’s new sports director, Eric Gullickson

Eric is a Hopkins, Minnesota native who began his career in Bangor, Maine as a production assistant before being promoted to a photojournalist.

Most recently, Eric worked as the sports director at WABI in Maine. In his nearly 6 years there, Eric and his former sports director won multiple awards together from the Maine Association of Broadcasters for top sportscast. He also earned best play-by-play for the station’s state football broadcasts.

In his free time, Eric enjoys spending time outdoors and playing hockey in the local adult league.

Be sure to tune into WITN News to watch Eric live.

