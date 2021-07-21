Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill approved by another state Senate committee

(Chris Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to legalize marijuana for medical use in North Carolina has advanced through another state Senate panel.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee voted for the legislation on Wednesday.

The bill would allow patients of who have of several ``debilitating medical conditions’' like cancer, epilepsy or HIV to purchase and use marijuana products.

Ten marijuana producers licensed by a new state commission could open four stores each.

The measure still must go through two more committees before reaching the Senate floor.

North Carolina is one of 14 states that don’t permit cannabis products for medical use.

