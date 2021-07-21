Advertisement

Husband faces murder charge after wife shot to death

Terry Parker
Terry Parker(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with killing his wife.

Tuesday, deputies and EMS received a report of a shooting at a home on Barrier Place in Pikeville.

Once on scene, officials found Margaret Parker, 65, in the house dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested the woman’s husband, Terry Parker, and charged him with murder.

The 61-year-old husband was jailed without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

