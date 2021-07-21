Kinston police investigate stabbing of woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for suspects after a woman was stabbed Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

As they arrived, police were told that a 38-year-old Goldsboro woman had arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Takeisha Barrett had been stabbed in the left shoulder, and officers determined she was injured during the disturbance on East Washington Avenue.

No arrests in the woman’s stabbing have been made and police ask anyone with information to contact them.

