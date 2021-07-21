Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming sunny this afternoon

Highs will jump to the upper 80s with the returning sunshine
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Dry weather will build in over the coming days and last through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through the area early Thursday with just a few clouds and no rain. The front will bring a little dip in humidity levels Thursday afternoon through Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

Temps will climb Sunday into next week with low 90s likely through at least mid week. A weakening front will approach on Monday with a 40% chance for a few storms. Otherwise, muggy and hot conditions will be the norm with rain chances staying under 20%.

Wednesday

Increasing sunshine and warmer. High: 90°. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. High: 88°. Wind: W 10.

Friday

Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Rain chance: 20%. High of 87°. Wind: S 5.

Saturday

Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Rain chance: 20%. High of 87°. Wind: S 5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
Greenville police charge man with assault following argument

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: EXPIRED - Strong storms bring flooding threat
Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa exits ENC; Races over New England coastal areas
The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea