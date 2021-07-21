Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming sunny this afternoon
Highs will jump to the upper 80s with the returning sunshine
Forecast Discussion: Dry weather will build in over the coming days and last through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through the area early Thursday with just a few clouds and no rain. The front will bring a little dip in humidity levels Thursday afternoon through Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.
Temps will climb Sunday into next week with low 90s likely through at least mid week. A weakening front will approach on Monday with a 40% chance for a few storms. Otherwise, muggy and hot conditions will be the norm with rain chances staying under 20%.
Wednesday
Increasing sunshine and warmer. High: 90°. Wind: SW 10.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. High: 88°. Wind: W 10.
Friday
Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Rain chance: 20%. High of 87°. Wind: S 5.
Saturday
Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Rain chance: 20%. High of 87°. Wind: S 5.