Hull repairs done, cofferdam refilled at USS North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A nearly four-year project to repair the hull of the USS North Carolina battleship is complete.

News outlets report the cofferdam surrounding the battleship was flooded with water from the Cape Fear River on Tuesday to mark completion of the repairs.

This morning we reflooded the cofferdam at the Battleship, now that hull repairs are complete! Come on by to see the Ship once again surrounded by water 🌊 Posted by USS NORTH CAROLINA Battleship on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A Wilmington-based company cut and replaced steel on the bow and also repainted affected areas of the hull. The battleship arrived in Wilmington in 1961 after serving in World War II.

It’s suffered over 50 years of corrosion from the Cape Fear River and plans to repair the ship’s hull have been on the table since at least 2010.

