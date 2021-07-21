Advertisement

Greenville counselor looks at reasons behind biggest life expectancy drop since WWII

Substance abuse
Substance abuse(WLUC)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville counselor is weighing in on a new report showing life expectancy in 2020 dropped a year and a half following the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Black and Hispanic Americans, the drop was even worse: a decrease of 3 years.

The CDC, which released their findings Wednesday, said much of it has to do with deaths from COVID-19 and from substance overdoses.

The CDC reported an almost 30% increase in people who died from an overdose from 2019 to 2020.

“Life was already difficult before the pandemic hit, and then you add that on top of it, and it just exacerbates everything,” explained Jennifer Harrup, the director at East Coast Counseling who is dually licensed in substance abuse and mental health counseling.

She said people lost jobs and relationships during the pandemic, situations that can act as triggers.

“That would cause them to maybe isolate more or go get into those habits that they had pre-pandemic, whether it was using or drinking,” said Harrup.

Additionally, pandemic precautions like quarantine and social distancing may have created a barrier between people and their therapists or support systems.

Harrup emphasized the need to understand one another, be kind and educate ourselves on local resources to help with substance abuse.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
Greenville police charge man with assault following argument

Latest News

Woman donates kidney to help friend
Washington bakery owner donating liver to save friend & customer’s life
Heavy haze will impact air quality in the East
Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC
This is a shot 1850 feet up from our tower in Grifton.
Smoke from western wildfires bringing haze to Eastern Carolina
Kinston police investigate stabbing of woman