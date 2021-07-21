ECU physics & astronomy teacher calls Bezos’ space flight amazing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local physics and astronomy professor is sharing his impressions after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to blast into space in the last two weeks.

Bezos’Blue Origin flight to space comes on the heels of fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic out of this world trip nine days ago.

The two billionaires join Elon Musk in funding their own space adventures and pioneering the space tourism industry.

Doctor Eric Maertz teaches physics and astronomy at ECU and says the private sector space flights are nothing short of amazing. He says investment and competition in space is a good thing, and the knowledge gained will benefit science and society as a whole. He says modern conveniences like cell phones and GPS depend on satellites and success in space can lead to more advances.

Dr. Maertz says, “We need to go to space. It benefits society greatly, and we don’t know what is to become of going farther and bigger and better so we won’t know until we find out.”

A seat aboard Blue Origin with Bezos was auctioned off for $28 million in June. Future seats aboard Virgin Galactic flights are expected to cost $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.