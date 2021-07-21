ECU & PCC won’t require COVID vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The fall semester is only weeks away for many colleges and universities and plans are starting to come together for what that will look like, as we continue to live in a pandemic and as some schools in the country adopt a vaccine requirement for their students.

ECU and PCC say they will not require vaccines but they will require other precautions, like random COVID testing at ECU.

Indiana University ended up in court over the matter and won. Their students must get a shot to be on campus.

In North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, and Shaw Universities followed suit. The UNC System did not.

Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU Student Affairs Vice Chancellor says, “We want to be as much as similar to a school year as we can possibly make it.”

While ECU students will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they will be largely required to do COVID-19 testing. Students are only exempt if they’re vaccinated.

Students will also need to wear masks indoors.

Hardy says, “And the Delta variant we’ve all been hearing about is serious business, and we want to make sure that’s not here.”

Like ECU, Pitt Community College will not require a vaccine, and they will encourage CDC guidelines around campus.

Dr. Thomas Gould, PCC Academic Affairs Vice President says, “Indoor masks, we will sanitize stations, some temperature checks in some close-quarter lab buildings and so on.”

For the random testing, ECU says they’ll have the ability to test 5,000 unvaccinated students per week. Everyone who is not vaccinated may be selected. That includes employees and off-campus students, and students living on campus sign off on being subject to that when they decide to live there.

ECU says they will revisit their COVID policies in mid-September and decide whether or not to continue the protocol.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.