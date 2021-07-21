Advertisement

Court: Official can be sued over misdirected commitment

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A state appeals court says a man who was shot and paralyzed by his adult nephew with a crossbow can sue a magistrate over allegations that misdirected paperwork delayed a psychiatric commitment.

A Court of Appeals panel upheld Tuesday a trial court ruling that found Paul Steven Wynn could seek damages against the Orange County magistrate who sent the commitment order to a hospital, rather than the sheriff’s office.

The judges rejected the magistrate’s argument that he was legally immune from liability. The judges ruled magistrates are subject to such claims because they are bonded through insurance paid for by the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
Greenville police charge man with assault following argument

Latest News

The Bird Litter
Pet of the Week: The Bird Litter
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies; climbing skies
MegaMillions 07-06-21
Megamillions 07-20-21
Nation in desperate need of blood donations
Nation in desperate need of blood donations