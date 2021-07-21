Court: Official can be sued over misdirected commitment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A state appeals court says a man who was shot and paralyzed by his adult nephew with a crossbow can sue a magistrate over allegations that misdirected paperwork delayed a psychiatric commitment.

A Court of Appeals panel upheld Tuesday a trial court ruling that found Paul Steven Wynn could seek damages against the Orange County magistrate who sent the commitment order to a hospital, rather than the sheriff’s office.

The judges rejected the magistrate’s argument that he was legally immune from liability. The judges ruled magistrates are subject to such claims because they are bonded through insurance paid for by the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.