COOPER: Students, staff should continue to wear masks in K-8 schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper said school districts should continue to have children wear masks, especially in elementary schools.

Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen offered new guidance for schools districts ahead of children returning to the classrooms next month.

Cohen said school districts should continue to have children and staff wear masks for K-8 schools, while 9-12 schools should have those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors.

Cooper said the state hit a new milestone with 60% of state residents 18 and over having received at least one dose, while just 24% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

The governor said he will allow a statewide mask mandate to expire at the end of the month.

Asked what if cases continue to rise in North Carolina, Cooper said all options were on the table moving forward.

