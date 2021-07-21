CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police say woman stole from adult gift shop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help them nab a woman who they said stole items from an adult gift shop in Jacksonville.

The thefts happened last Wednesday at Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.

Jacksonville police say the woman caught on surveillance camera was seen hiding unpaid merchandise after removing the anti-theft devices.

The woman has blond hair and appears to be in her 20s. She is 5′6″ to 5′7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. At the time she was wearing a light blue dress and sandals.

She was with a man who also looked like he was in his 20s. The man was 5′8″ to 5′9″ tall with an average build. He has at least one ear piercing and facial hair, according to police. The man was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information about the two should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.