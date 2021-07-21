Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police say woman stole from adult gift shop

The thefts happened last Wednesday at Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.
The thefts happened last Wednesday at Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping you can help them nab a woman who they said stole items from an adult gift shop in Jacksonville.

The thefts happened last Wednesday at Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.

Jacksonville police say the woman caught on surveillance camera was seen hiding unpaid merchandise after removing the anti-theft devices.

The woman has blond hair and appears to be in her 20s. She is 5′6″ to 5′7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. At the time she was wearing a light blue dress and sandals.

She was with a man who also looked like he was in his 20s. The man was 5′8″ to 5′9″ tall with an average build. He has at least one ear piercing and facial hair, according to police. The man was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information about the two should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
Greenville police charge man with assault following argument

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming sunny this afternoon
Terry Parker
Husband faces murder charge after wife shot to death
Officials began refilling the cofferdam area around the battleship during a ceremony Tuesday...
Hull repairs done, cofferdam refilled at USS North Carolina
Second teenager dies in Hertford County crash