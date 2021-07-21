Advertisement

Bill changing NC high school sports oversight OK’d by panel

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation that would end the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s century-long role overseeing state interscholastic sports has cleared a Senate committee.

The Republican-authored bill recommended on Wednesday would create a new North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission.

It would enforce student eligibility rules from the State Board of Education and adopt and enforce game rules and sportsmanship standards. Bill supporters say the association isn’t using its power to primarily benefit student-athletes and its member schools.

Some Democrats on the committee said eliminating the association from oversight goes too far.

The bill also would prevent private schools from competing for championships against public schools.

