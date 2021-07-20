Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Parker Simo

WITN Sports Spotlight: Parker Simo
WITN Sports Spotlight: Parker Simo(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the Pepsi Sports Spotlight on a special athlete and team from right here in Greenville.

Amber Lake hung out with the Tarheel All-Stars Little League baseball team gearing up to head down to the Southeast Regional Championship in Georgia, with the help of their lights-out, left-handed Pitcher, Parker Simo.

The Tarheel All-Stars are 12-year-old superstars who are chosen to play every year.

The Tarheel All-Stars won the State Championship in Charlotte and are now preparing for Warner Robins, Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Leading this team down south, is Pitcher, Parker Simo.

Simo threw two outstanding games in the state championship and is said to be consistent on the mound.

That’s why Simo is our new Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

On, and off the field Simo is described as being a good person and great player.

After the team won the State Championship in 2019 and Southeast Regional Championship, that was the farthest ten-year-olds could go. So they are hoping to head to the World Series this year in Williamsport Pennsylvania.

If you have a WITN Pepsi sports spotlight nomination just email a brief bio to WITN-POTW@gray.tv.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

Latest News

Pirate Creative
ECU Athletics announce new creative services unit to create content for all 18 sports programs
East Duplin U8 All-Stars
East Duplin U8 All-Stars to represent state at Dixie Youth World Series
Brian Paschal - Riverside Football Head Coach
Brian Paschal thrilled to be Riverside’s new head football coach
Brian Paschal - Riverside Football Head Coach
Brian Paschal thrilled to be Riverside’s new head football coach