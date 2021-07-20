WITN Sports Spotlight: Parker Simo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the Pepsi Sports Spotlight on a special athlete and team from right here in Greenville.

Amber Lake hung out with the Tarheel All-Stars Little League baseball team gearing up to head down to the Southeast Regional Championship in Georgia, with the help of their lights-out, left-handed Pitcher, Parker Simo.

The Tarheel All-Stars are 12-year-old superstars who are chosen to play every year.

“Every summer we choose an all-star team. Thirteen of the best players and they are very fortunate enough to be chosen and they’ve been together for the most part, all four years so they’re pretty familiar with each other but they are a good group. Good, special group.”

The Tarheel All-Stars won the State Championship in Charlotte and are now preparing for Warner Robins, Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Leading this team down south, is Pitcher, Parker Simo.

“He’s the spark plug. Parker has a demeanor about himself on the mound. He throws really hard and he works hard and he goes we go.”

Simo threw two outstanding games in the state championship and is said to be consistent on the mound.

That’s why Simo is our new Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Makes me feel good. I got good group of kids behind me.”

On, and off the field Simo is described as being a good person and great player.

After the team won the State Championship in 2019 and Southeast Regional Championship, that was the farthest ten-year-olds could go. So they are hoping to head to the World Series this year in Williamsport Pennsylvania.

“Come out here and work hard and try to make it to Williamsport.”

