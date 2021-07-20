Advertisement

Water quality swimming advisory issued in Carteret County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A water quality swimming advisory has been issued for a sound-side site in Carteret County.

The advisory was posted after state water quality officials found that bacteria levels surpassed the state and environmental protection agency standards.

The area under the advisory is the public access to the Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City.

This is not a beach closing. The advisory is for waters within 200 feet of the posted sign.

State officials will continue testing these areas, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

