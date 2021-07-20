USDA offering pandemic help to loggers, truckers

WASHINGTON (WITN) - Help is on the way for the timber industry as it struggles with the pandemic.

The United States Department of Agriculture is providing $200 million to the industry and timber hauling businesses that have seen losses due to COVID-19.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the pandemic has caused major disruptions for loggers and timber haulers, including lack of access to wood processing mills.

Loggers could receive up to $125,000 and the USDA will base payments on comparing 2019 gross revenue versus that received in 2020.

Loggers and truckers can apply starting Thursday and can get more information on the process here.

