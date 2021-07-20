Advertisement

Two Marines swept out to sea credit survival to training

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Two Camp Lejeune Marines credit their training for surviving after being swept out to sea this past week at Cape Lookout.

Lance Corporal Colton Harpole and Lance Corporal Quentin Wigg were pulled out by a rip current on Saturday.

A third Marine, Cpl. James Farley, jumped in the water and with a borrowed pair of binoculars was able to find Wigg who eventually made it safely back to shore on his own after more than an hour in the water.

As the two Marines continued to search for their friend, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived.

Harpole was eventually spotted by beachgoers and was rescued after spending more than three hours in the water.

The Marine was taken to a hospital and later released.

The three are members of 3rd Battalion, 2d Marines at Camp Lejeune.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation

Latest News

UPDATE: Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
Emerald Isle kitten rescue
Emerald Isle Police officer rescues kitten from bridge
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds break and temperatures climb
State launches at-home COVID-19 vaccination program for those with limited mobility