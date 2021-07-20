Two Marines swept out to sea credit survival to training

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Two Camp Lejeune Marines credit their training for surviving after being swept out to sea this past week at Cape Lookout.

Lance Corporal Colton Harpole and Lance Corporal Quentin Wigg were pulled out by a rip current on Saturday.

A third Marine, Cpl. James Farley, jumped in the water and with a borrowed pair of binoculars was able to find Wigg who eventually made it safely back to shore on his own after more than an hour in the water.

“I had made this swim before, but that day the rip current had just been worse. Once I got out, my first thought was my buddy, and I didn’t see him.”

As the two Marines continued to search for their friend, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived.

Harpole was eventually spotted by beachgoers and was rescued after spending more than three hours in the water.

“I was just trying to keep a calm mental state,” Harpole said. “That seemed like the best way to handle the situation. I knew that if I started freaking out and panicking then I wouldn’t make it out of this.”

The Marine was taken to a hospital and later released.

The three are members of 3rd Battalion, 2d Marines at Camp Lejeune.

