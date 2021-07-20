Third Summer Cash, Cash 4 College drawings to be made Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Education Lottery are set to draw the next batch of winners for the Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings.

The drawings are part of the “Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine” campaign. So far two winners for each prize have been announced.

Anyone vaccinated starting June 10 has been entered twice to win the $1 million prize, while residents under 18 years old receive four entries into the $125,000 prize.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., but the announcement will come at a later date. Winners will be contacted directly by the state.

