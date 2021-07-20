Advertisement

State launches at-home COVID-19 vaccination program for those with limited mobility

(WJHG/WECP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People with limited mobility that are unable to leave their home can now request a COVID-19 vaccination be delivered to them.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it has partnered with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging to provide free vaccinations to those in those situations.

Call 1-866-303-0026 to reach the At-Home Vaccination Hotline. Caregivers, providers, and individuals across the state can schedule these at home vaccinations.

You can also register online at www.ptrc.org/covid.

