Pitt Community College prepares for return to in-person classes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is returning to regular in-person classes this fall and preparations are already underway.

John Carrere, the Director of the Office of Recruitment, says they are excited to welcome students back to the classroom with safety protocols, like mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing stations, still in play.

Carrere says they will still take some of the lessons they learned from remote learning heading into the fall semester, including expanding on online classes to allow adult learners and students more options.

“We are offering a number of blended classes as well that will fit a lot of students that will fit flexible class schedules,” said Carrere.

Students are invited to attend the “Fall Into Registration Days” on July 26-27 and August 9-12 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Craig F. Goess Student Center Davenport Multipurpose Room. The event will allow students to receive in-person advisement and assistance with course registration and receive help applying for admission or financial aid.

