PHOTOS: 25 spectacular images of Earth from space

(Stacker) - Our fascination with space and the worlds beyond our own comes from a deep-seated human desire to better understand our place in the universe. From satellite launches and manned missions to stepping on the moon and planning a visit to mars, our obsession with space exploration seems to only grow. As modern science expands and evolves, so too does its investigation of the cosmos—including thousands of satellites that are now orbiting the Earth.

Russia launched the first satellite, Sputnik, in 1957. The U.S. quickly followed with its own launch of Explorer 1 in 1958. Since then, NASA has had more than 200 successful, manned spacecraft launches and sent out more than 1,000 unmanned satellites.

While expeditions to strange new worlds sound exciting, one of the most important aspects of space exploration is that it allows scientists to study our own planet. Images of the Earth captured by satellites not only help scientists map things like population density, but they also showcase the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and major weather fronts. Utilizing the data from satellite images also provides a wide range of information about the Earth, from measuring plant growth to chemical deviations in the atmosphere.

The first satellite images were captured back in 1947 when scientist John T. Mengel conducted experiments by launching rockets into orbit and placing cameras on them. Today’s satellite images are significantly more complex, and while they might look like simple photographs, they are actually the result of combining measurements of various light wavelengths.

Stacker curated a gallery of some of the most intriguing and interesting images of Earth from space. Sourced from NASA’s various exploration programs via NASA’s image library, these satellite images, captured from millions of miles away, show an up-close and personal view of our ever-changing planet.

(Alex Gerst)

Hurricane Edouard

This image of Hurricane Edouard was taken in 2014, during NASA’s 41st expedition to the International Space Station. Starting as a tropical storm in September 2014, Edouard intensified into a major hurricane that created dangerous ocean currents and swells along the East Coast. Edouard never touched down on land, but the cyclonic image as shown from space showcases the immense power of storms of this level.

(Joshua Stevens)

Padma River

Taken in January 2018 by NASA’s Operational Land Imager (OLI), this image depicts one of Bangladesh’s major rivers, the Padma River. Constant erosion causes the river to change and grow at alarming rates, and scientists have tracked this erosion for years in an attempt to determine a pattern.

(NASA Goddard)

City lights of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East

A phenomenal view of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, this composite image was collected via data from the Suomi NPP satellite and mapped over existing imagery of the Earth. The satellite has infrared imaging that allows it to detect light and filter out lights from other sources, focusing only on city lights, which can help in mapping major population areas.

(NASA Goddard)

The dark side of the moon

This 2015 animation still shows the moon crossing the Earth. The camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite caught the dark side of the moon, a part that is never visible from Earth, in this perfect moment. While the photo looks close enough to touch, the satellite that took this photo is actually orbiting 1 million miles away.

(Lauren Dauphin/Robert Simmon)

Yakutat Glacier

Captured by NASA’s Operational Land Imager, this image of Yakutat Glacier in Alaska highlights the stunning beauty of glacier ice as seen from space. Unfortunately, pictures of the glacier also show just how much climate change has caused it to shrink. Scientists predict the Yakutat Glacier could be gone altogether by 2070 if climate warming continues at its current pace.

(NASA Goddard)

Plankton bloom in the Sea of Marmara

The Sea of Marmara, which sits between the Black and Aegean Seas, is unusual in that it consists of freshwater at the surface with saltier water at deeper levels. The freshwater encourages the growth of phytoplankton, a floating plant-like organism, which creates an interesting, swirled design from a distance. This image of that plankton bloom was taken by the Operational Land Imager on NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite in 2015.

(NASA Goddard)

Malaspina Glacier

This image of Alaska’s Malaspina Glacier, the largest piedmont glacier in North America, was taken by the Operational Land Imager on NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite in 2014. The image clearly shows the moraines on the ice, which are seen as brown lines across the surface. Moraines are formed when glaciers surge or move quickly forward over a period of years, a phenomenon that is common for glaciers in this part of Alaska.

(Joshua Stevens)

Lake Eyre Basin

Covering one-sixth of the country, Australia’s Lake Eyre Basin is one of the largest internally draining river systems in the world. While the basin itself is often dry, heavy rains can mean sudden vegetation growth. Captured by Landsat 8′s Operational Land Imager in April 2018, the light green on the image represents the vegetation and shows it taking over the areas where water has receded.

(NASA Goddard)

Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew developed from a tropical storm just off the coast of Africa, building into a Category 5 hurricane and wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, Bahamas, Cuba, Haiti, and portions of the United States. This 2016 image from NASA’s Terra satellite shows Hurricane Matthew at Category 3, but the storm’s power and intensity are still quite visible.

(MISR Team/NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL)

Yarlung Tsangpo River

Captured from NASA’s Terra satellite in 2002, the Yarlung Tsangpo River is often referred to as the “Everest of Rivers” because of its frequent extreme conditions. The Yarlung Tsangpo River also has the highest elevation of any major river in the world.

(Joshua Stevens)

Theewaterskloof Dam

NASA’s Operational Land Imager on the Landsat 8 satellite grabbed this shot of South Africa’s Theewaterskloof Dam, Cape Town’s largest reservoir, in July 2018. Due to ongoing drought conditions, the dam’s water levels dropped to a mere 13% at one point, prompting heavy water restrictions for Cape Town residents, with the anticipation that the city could run out of water by April 2018. Luckily, intense conservation efforts coupled with unusually heavy rains have helped put the reservoir back to normal levels.

(NASA)

Lake Chad

Africa’s Lake Chad was once as big as Michigan’s Lake Erie, but today it is barely a 10th of its 1960s size. This image from NASA’s Terra satellite documents the shrinking lake bed, which has diminished significantly over the last 30 years. The loss of this important resource has affected both the economy and lifestyle of the populations living near the lake. The increasingly dry climate coupled with the overuse of lake water for large irrigation projects has led to the lake’s continued demise.

(MISR Team/NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL)

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

This image of western Uzbekistan and northeastern Turkmenistan was acquired via the Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument on NASA’s Terra satellite. The area is bordered by the Caspian Sea, Iran, and Afghanistan, and the image depicts lakes and rivers in the region, as well as the nearby sea.

(NASA)

Super Typhoon Yuri

Super Typhoon Yuri hit in 1991, going from tropical storm to typhoon in a short amount of time and building to winds that reached more than 200mph. This NASA image shows the eye of the storm with the eyewall. The eye cylinder of this typhoon goes almost to the ocean’s surface, a distance of nearly 50,000 feet.

(Norman Kuring)

Chukchi Sea

This artful image of the Chukchi Sea in Alaska was captured by Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 in the spring of 2018. The warmer weather breaks up the sea ice, which mixes with Alaskan coastal waters. The combination of different phytoplankton and surface waters helps algae grow, creating a look that is more painting than ocean water.

(NASA)

The Middle East at night

This nighttime view of the Middle East was taken by the Expedition 40 crew on NASA’s International Space Station in 2014. Images captured at night help scientists map urban areas, highlighting major population zones and showing the opposing rural regions.

(NASA)

Brandberg Mountain

NASA’s image of Brandberg Mountain, taken in 1993, shows just how much this peak stands out against the rest of the desert landscape. Located in the Namib Desert, it is the highest mountain in Namibia at 8,550 feet and even from the ground, it’s visible from great distances across the desert. Created millions of years ago by volcanic activity, the Brandberg is often called the burning mountain, as it appears to glow red in the setting sun.

(Reid Wiseman)

Chilean volcanoes

The Expedition 40 crew captured this shot of a range of Chilean volcanoes during a day pass across the Earth in 2014. While these volcanoes appear dormant, NASA’s satellite imagery has often captured active volcanoes and eruptions around the world. In 2011, their Terra satellite caught images of Chile’s Puyehue-Cordon Volcano as it erupted, along with its 6-mile ash plume.

(NASA)

Karakoram Range

Taken from Discovery Orbiter Vehicle 103 in 1993, this image of North India’s Karakoram Range showcases some of the tallest mountains on the planet. The borders of several individual countries, including China, Pakistan, and India, all converge within the mountain system. Cutting through the range is the Karakoram Highway, a twisty, dangerous road that reaches elevations of more than 15,000 feet and is considered the highest paved international road in the world.

(NASA)

Hurricane Emilia

Captured by the crew of Columbia Orbiter Vehicle 102 in 1994, this image of Hurricane Emilia shows the eye of the storm as it moves toward Hawaii. While the hurricane never landed anywhere, it did create strong surf and wind gusts, which caused some damage to parts of the Hawaiian Islands.

(NASA)

The lights of Tokyo

A crew member of NASA’s Expedition 36 snapped this shot of Tokyo during a night pass. The visible bright lights clearly depict Tokyo’s dense population of 37 million.

(Joshua Stevens)

Kilauea Volcano eruption

Causing damage and destruction beyond anything residents had ever seen, Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano erupted in 2018, burying homes and roads in lava and demolishing entire neighborhoods. This image, captured by Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8, shows the eruption using a shortwave of infrared and green light. While the volcano has been erupting continuously since 1983, the 2018 eruption was the largest in 200 years.

(NASA)

Volcanic craters in Central Java

This symmetrical alignment of volcanic craters in Central Java, Indonesia, was captured by NASA in 1992. Indonesia has approximately 127 active volcanoes and is part of the “Ring of Fire,” an area around the edges of the Pacific Ocean with heavy volcanic and earthquake activity. NASA’s image shows just some of these craters, with the Indian Ocean and the Java Sea creating a perfect contrast to the line of volcanoes.

(JSC)

Cuando River

Taken from the Apollo spacecraft during the joint U.S.-USSR Apollo-Soyuz Test Project mission in 1975, this view of the Cuando River in Angola and southwestern Africa shows the unusual patterns created by the river’s changing water levels. Angola has a wide range of topographical variations and, despite being affected by severe drought in the 1980s, enjoys a wealth of natural resources.

(NASA)

Auroras

While catching a glimpse of Earth’s auroras is always amazing, seeing them from space is truly magnificent, as illustrated by this image captured by the Expedition 40 crew aboard the International Space Station in 2014. Auroras, which take place near the North and South Poles, are created by charged particles from the sun striking atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, making for light shows that feel almost otherworldly.

