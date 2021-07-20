Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where do daily temperatures change the most?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is made of both inland towns and coastal towns. Each area has its advantages. When it comes to temperatures, there is a difference. One area sees less of a daily temperature variation than the other. Do you know which changes the most from low to high daily temperature?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 20 (WITN)

In arriving at an answer, think about dry air and humid air and which one heats up faster. Ok, I will tell you. Dry air heats up and cools down faster than humid air. This should be a big clue to the answer. See the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 20 (WITN)

How did you do? Inland towns is the answer because air is slightly drier inland and because the ocean moderates temperatures near it. The ocean doesn’t change much from day to night while land temperatures do. The ocean affect will always affect air temperatures by helping them be closer to the water temperature. So in the Spring, the cold ocean makes the beaches colder than inland areas. In the fall, the warm ocean makes coastal areas warmer than inland areas, especially at night. That may be another trivia question later.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.