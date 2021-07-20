Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where do daily temperatures change the most?

When comparing inland versus coastal, one area has a larger daily temperature change?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is made of both inland towns and coastal towns. Each area has its advantages. When it comes to temperatures, there is a difference. One area sees less of a daily temperature variation than the other. Do you know which changes the most from low to high daily temperature?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 20
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 20(WITN)

In arriving at an answer, think about dry air and humid air and which one heats up faster. Ok, I will tell you. Dry air heats up and cools down faster than humid air. This should be a big clue to the answer. See the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 20
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 20(WITN)

How did you do? Inland towns is the answer because air is slightly drier inland and because the ocean moderates temperatures near it. The ocean doesn’t change much from day to night while land temperatures do. The ocean affect will always affect air temperatures by helping them be closer to the water temperature. So in the Spring, the cold ocean makes the beaches colder than inland areas. In the fall, the warm ocean makes coastal areas warmer than inland areas, especially at night. That may be another trivia question later.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds break and temperatures climb
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 19
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which season has largest raindrops?
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: EXPIRED - Strong storms bring flooding threat
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 14
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How did the Oregon Inlet form?