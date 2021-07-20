Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars
Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
USDA offering pandemic help to loggers, truckers
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death