NAACP requests D.A. to reopen deadly shooting case by Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County NAACP is requesting that the district attorney reopen a fatal shooting that involved a Greenville Police Officer.

Friday we told you about the Pitt County NAACP President and North Carolina NAACP President viewing the footage from the day Sean Rambert Junior was shot and killed by a Greenville Police Officer.

Rambert, whose family said was mentally ill and suffered from schizophrenia, was shot and killed during an encounter with Officer David Johnson on July 9th of 2019 on Brookville Drive.

Police said that a violent struggle between Rambert and the officer took place resulting in the shooting, but the man’s family contests that account saying he was shot before he ever touched the officer and that Johnson did not identify himself as a police officer.

The SBI investigated and gave its findings to District Attorney Faris Dixon who determined the shooting was justified.

The NAACP says it wants Dixon to take another closer look at the body cam footage and that his original decision be overturned and that a ruling of unjustified shooting be issued and charges brought against Johnson for not following proper police policy and procedures.

