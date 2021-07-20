Advertisement

NAACP requests D.A. to reopen deadly shooting case by Greenville Police

Sean Rambert, Jr.
Sean Rambert, Jr.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County NAACP is requesting that the district attorney reopen a fatal shooting that involved a Greenville Police Officer.

Friday we told you about the Pitt County NAACP President and North Carolina NAACP President viewing the footage from the day Sean Rambert Junior was shot and killed by a Greenville Police Officer.

Rambert, whose family said was mentally ill and suffered from schizophrenia, was shot and killed during an encounter with Officer David Johnson on July 9th of 2019 on Brookville Drive.

Police said that a violent struggle between Rambert and the officer took place resulting in the shooting, but the man’s family contests that account saying he was shot before he ever touched the officer and that Johnson did not identify himself as a police officer.

The SBI investigated and gave its findings to District Attorney Faris Dixon who determined the shooting was justified.

The NAACP says it wants Dixon to take another closer look at the body cam footage and that his original decision be overturned and that a ruling of unjustified shooting be issued and charges brought against Johnson for not following proper police policy and procedures.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: EXPIRED - Strong storms bring flooding threat
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars

Latest News

10 students graduated from Bertie County High School on July, 19, 2021.
Bertie County High School holds graduation for summer students
Officers and deputies in Pitt County complete training in how to respond better to people...
ENC law enforcement officers complete crisis intervention training
Vaccine hesitancy remains as COVID cases rise
Vaccinations in the east continue to stall as COVID cases rise
Eastern Carolina parents await 12 and under vaccine authorization