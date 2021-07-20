Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds break and temperatures climb

Only a few showers will pop up Tuesday afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion:

We’ll see a bit more heat come back Tuesday (low to mid 80s) but the 90° temps will be back by the middle of the week. Winds will blow out of the northeast Tuesday at 5-10 mph, but become more westerly Wednesday.

Tuesday

Variably cloudy with isolated PM showers. High: 84°. Rain chance: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs: 89°. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SW-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 91°. Wind: SW-10.

