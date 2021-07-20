Greenville police investigate possible stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a possible stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Kristin Drive around 1:55 p.m.

A police spokeswoman said they’re still looking at whether the victim was actually stabbed with a knife or that the two people had an argument and the victim fell into a mirror, cutting themself.

A man at the scene was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser.

WITN is awaiting more information from Greenville police on what exactly happened.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.