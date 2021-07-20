Fundraiser to be held Thursday for daughter of late Greenville officer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community is rallying behind the daughter of a late Greenville officer by hosting a fundraiser.

Thursday, Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ food truck alongside JOY Soup Kitchen will host the fundraiser outside CD’s Grill on West Firetower Road at 5:30 p.m.

Robbie Beeker, the owner and operator of Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ, will serve BBQ sandwiches for $10 a plate while supplies last.

FUNDRAISER FOR SYDNEY MCINERNEY THIS THURSDAY What an amazing show of support from our local restaurant and business... Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Thomas Quigley, of JOY Soup Kitchen, has organized a raffle for more than $1,000 worth of gift cards from several businesses, including Sheetz, First Watch, Bagelman and The Sweet Couple Bakery.

Raffle tickets are one for $5, three for $10 or 10 tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the soup kitchen ahead of the event or Thursday night at CD’s Grill. Winners will be announced at the end of the night.

The fundraiser will be cash only, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Sydney McInerney.

Sydney is the daughter of the late Sgt. Tim McInerney, who died in a fire at his home in Ayden last month.

