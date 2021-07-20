Advertisement

Emerald Isle Police officer rescues kitten from bridge

Emerald Isle kitten rescue
Emerald Isle kitten rescue(Emerald Isle Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Emerald Isle police officer came to the rescue of a kitten Tuesday morning.

Emerald Isle Public Information Officer Anna Smith said a call came in just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a kitten stuck on a bridge.

Officer George Blalock found the kitten on the north side of the bridge, curled up on the shoulder.

Our guys rescued this little one from the top of the bridge this morning!

Posted by Emerald Isle Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Officer Blalock stopped traffic and picked up the kitten.

The kitten had minor injuries on its face and head, but already has an adopter lined up who saw the rescue Tuesday morning.

Officer Blalock says he is grateful he could find the kitten a good home.

