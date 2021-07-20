ECU Athletics announce new creative services unit to create content for all 18 sports programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced a new creative services unit Tuesday that is designed to help create social media and visual content for all 18 teams at ECU.
Pirate Creative was launched to spearhead the development and optimization of digital and social media platforms for ECU’s 18 sport programs.
Greg Pierce, who has been with ECU since 2002, has been promoted to help alignment of all external relations activities, alongside Pirate Creative, ECU marketing, media relations and video units.
Pierce originally started as the football video coordinator and has worked in a variety of roles during his 20 years within the department. Now Pierce has earned the title of associate athletic director for external relations.
Pirate Creative will be led by Jarrett Ozimek, who has been with the ECU football program as director of creative media for two-plus years. In addition to Ozimek, Houston McCullough will also move to the creative services unit to work on content initiatives.
