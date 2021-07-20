ECU Athletics announce new creative services unit to create content for all 18 sports programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced a new creative services unit Tuesday that is designed to help create social media and visual content for all 18 teams at ECU.

Pirate Creative was launched to spearhead the development and optimization of digital and social media platforms for ECU’s 18 sport programs.

Greg Pierce, who has been with ECU since 2002, has been promoted to help alignment of all external relations activities, alongside Pirate Creative, ECU marketing, media relations and video units.

Pierce originally started as the football video coordinator and has worked in a variety of roles during his 20 years within the department. Now Pierce has earned the title of associate athletic director for external relations.

“Greg is passionate about East Carolina University and the Pirates. He is a smart and talented leader who is well-respected in our department. His leadership throughout the first year of our ESPN+ broadcasts was outstanding and he has built a model for sustained success. I know he is excited about this opportunity and understands the work we have ahead of us as we continue to evolve with the changing times of college athletics.”

Pirate Creative will be led by Jarrett Ozimek, who has been with the ECU football program as director of creative media for two-plus years. In addition to Ozimek, Houston McCullough will also move to the creative services unit to work on content initiatives.

“The way of promoting our teams and student-athletes is changing at a rapid pace and this is the right time to create one centralized area for digital and social media platforms... Social media and visual content are critical in this day of age and it impacts recruiting, fundraising, branding and our overall message. We are fortunate to have a fan base that is invested in ECU Athletics and it’s our job to ensure they feel a part of our family.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.