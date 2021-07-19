Vaccinations in the east continue to stall as COVID cases rise

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise here in North Carolina and around the world, and health officials are concerned about the surge of the highly contagious Delta variant as the number of people getting vaccinated has nearly stopped.

In Craven County, Health Director Scott Harrelson says the number of residents deciding to get their shot has stalled. “We have come almost to a standstill here. Some people call it a saturation point because when you get down below that age 50 population you know less than 50% of them have had the vaccination,” explained Harrelson.

At the same time, the number of new infections of coronavirus and particularly cases of the new Delta variant are beginning to surge.

“This was predicted several weeks ago by the experts as they anticipated that this new variant would be much more infectious and as we entered the summer and as we became less cautious and appropriately so that we might see this kind of surge particularly in the folks who aren’t vaccinated,” explained Dr. Ron May with CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Dr. May says for those who remain unsure about the vaccine that the shot is still the most protection you can get against COVID-19.

“You’re much less likely to get COVID if you’ve had the vaccine, much less likely and if you do get it your risk of serious disease with it or dying is markedly less than having not gotten the vaccine,” said Dr. May.

As for vaccination efforts, Harrelson says they continue to have a strong supply of vaccine doses for anyone who wants to get inoculated, and he’s hoping that the rising number of cases will help spur those who aren’t vaccinated yet to do so.

“These vaccines that have been out for some time now are effective, you know what else can you relay to make people change their minds,” said Harrelson.

Health officials say it’s the population of those under the age of 50 that largely remain unvaccinated.

