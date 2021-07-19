Three drug dealers sentenced to prison

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Carteret County drug dealers are now heading to prison.

The District Attorney’s Office said the three were all convicted of distributing drugs.

David “Day-Day” Patterson will serve up to 12 years and 9 months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of sale of cocaine, and two counts of trafficking cocaine. The 40-year-old Beaufort man was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Jorgie Brown got a 7-year, 9-month maximum sentence after pleading guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine. The 48-year-old Newport woman was also fined $50,000.

Tonya Lester will spend up to 3 years and 6 months in state prison after she pled guilty to two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances. The 48-year-old woman is from Stacy.

“Our office continues to work closely with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department, and other agencies to investigate and prosecute drug dealers in Carteret County. Sheriff Asa Buck and I are committed to keeping constant pressure on drug dealers and sending them to prison to remove them from our communities.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.