Road closure in Duplin County on Monday

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of N.C. 50 in Duplin County will be closed in both directions starting at 8 a.m. on Monday to perform maintenance.

NCDOT said crews will replace nine failing pipelines in multiple locations prior to resurfacing the highway.

N.C. 50 will be closed will be closed in both directions between N.C. 24 Bypass and N.C. 41 in Chinquapin.

NCDOT said work is expected to last through the end of July.

“Drivers needing to access either side of N.C. 50 will be detoured onto N.C. 24 Bypass, N.C. 24 and N.C. 41,” NCDOT said. “Motorists should allow for extra time to navigate the detour and slow down for maintenance crews in the area.”

