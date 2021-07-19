Advertisement

Road closure in Duplin County on Monday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of N.C. 50 in Duplin County will be closed in both directions starting at 8 a.m. on Monday to perform maintenance.

NCDOT said crews will replace nine failing pipelines in multiple locations prior to resurfacing the highway.

N.C. 50 will be closed will be closed in both directions between N.C. 24 Bypass and N.C. 41 in Chinquapin.

NCDOT said work is expected to last through the end of July.

“Drivers needing to access either side of N.C. 50 will be detoured onto N.C. 24 Bypass, N.C. 24 and N.C. 41,” NCDOT said. “Motorists should allow for extra time to navigate the detour and slow down for maintenance crews in the area.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms bring flooding threat
Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
UPDATE: Washington identifies public works employee killed in accident
File image
Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home park shooting
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms stick around through Monday

Latest News

Pitt County road work scheduled
Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms bring flooding threat
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms stick around through Monday