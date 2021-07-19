Advertisement

Pitt County road work scheduled

(WAGM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of a Pitt County road will be resurfaced starting on Monday through Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NCDOT said different locations along Thomas Langston Road between N.C. 11 and Davenport Farm Road will be milled and have a new layer of asphalt installed.

While a lane will remain open for traffic, NCDOT advises drivers to find an alternate route to avoid the work.

“Those who plan to drive along the Winterville road should be alert to lane closures and crews and drive slowly in the area.

