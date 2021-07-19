Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which season has largest raindrops?

You have a 50-50 chance between Winter and Summer
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The trivia question today deals with the size of raindrops and which part of the year sees the biggest. Here is Phillip’s Weather Trivia question:

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 19(WITN)

To find the correct answer think about how raindrops are made and when they may have a chance to run into each other to grow larger. Rising air makes rains as water vapor in the air cools and condenses. Remember that warm air holds more water vapor. Do you have an idea? Here is the answer:

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 19(WITN)

It is summer! Hot air holds a large amount of water vapor which is condensed into raindrops as the air rises. That alone doesn’t make it the correct answer, but the rising air holds up raindrops, so they have more time to run into each other and grow larger. Eventually the raindrops will be heavy enough to fall through the rising air. Even in doing so, they merge with smaller drops on the way up. I’m sure you recall seeing large raindrops falling in summer. Winter rain is often small drops and even mist. Of course, any weather pattern which causes rapidly rising air can make large drops, it is rare in winter. Colder air is heavier than warmer air, so getting cold air to rise quickly is difficult. - Phillip Williams

