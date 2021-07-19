Advertisement

Official: North Carolina man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard

FILE - black bear (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
FILE - black bear (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A western North Carolina man is facing charges after wildlife authorities said he used a 12-gauge shotgun with buckshot to fatally shoot a bear on his neighbor’s property.

The Citizen-Times reports the incident occurred midday last week in a neighborhood in Buncombe County, northeast of Asheville.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said a man reported that his neighbor shot the bear from across the street.

Given that the bear was not aggressive, was not attacking anyone and was on another person’s property, officers told the newspaper there was no reason for the shooting in the confines of a neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: EXPIRED - Strong storms bring flooding threat
File image
Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home park shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with showers
Pitt County road work scheduled

Latest News

Entrance to North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County
Hiring issues impact North Carolina Zoo, with some exhibits closed
North Carolina Disaster - Flood of the Century
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with showers