Advertisement

NCEL 07-18-21

NCEL 07-18-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms bring flooding threat
Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
UPDATE: Washington identifies public works employee killed in accident
File image
Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home park shooting
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms stick around through Monday

Latest News

NCEL 07-18-21
NCEL 07-18-21
Sunday in the Park event canceled due to weather
Sunday in the Park event canceled due to weather
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms bring flooding threat
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms stick around through Monday