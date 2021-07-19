Advertisement

Jobless rate falls for ninth straight month across state

3d UNEMPLOYMENT RATE lettering and 3d bars, finished graphic
3d UNEMPLOYMENT RATE lettering and 3d bars, finished graphic(Associated Press | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate has fallen for the ninth consecutive month.

The state Commerce Department reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in June, compared to 4.8% in May. It’s a streak of declining rates going back to October. Data released by the agency show more people entered North Carolina’s labor force and were hired in June compared to the month before.

Figures in May had signaled a decline in the number of people actively seeking work. The unemployment rate sits well below levels at the height of COVID-19 commerce restrictions last year, when the jobless rate soared to 13.5%.

