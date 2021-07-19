Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with showers

Forecast Discussion: The cold front that helped spark some of the storms on Sunday will push its way over the coast late Monday into Tuesday. The front will stall and weaken just off the coast on Tuesday with decreasing rain chances. Periods of rain are expected throughout the area at times on Monday with some rumbles of thunder, but severe storms are unlikely. Rainfall totals will range between 1/2 inch and 2 inches over the Monday-Tuesday time period, and added with the rain we saw Sunday, could put three day totals near 3 inches for a few spots.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Monday thanks to the rain, cloud cover and incoming front, reaching only the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see a bit more heat come back Tuesday (low to mid 80s) but the 90° temps will be back by the middle of the week. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest until the front clears the coast, then we’ll see more of a northwesterly wind.

Monday

Cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few storms. Rain chance: 80%. Humid but not as hot with highs only reaching 80°. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers. Highs: 84°. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: NW 7.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs: 89°. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SW 10.