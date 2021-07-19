Advertisement

Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A head-on crash Monday afternoon shut down a busy Beaufort County highway.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west of Chocowinity.

The accident involved a pickup truck and a car, both of which have heavy front-end damage. The pickup truck rolled over in the crash.

The Highway Patrol says there was one person in each vehicle. Troopers say the driver of the car was taken to Vidant Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries while the pickup driver was injured.

The highway reopened to traffic around 4:40 p.m.

The Highway Patrol is investigating whether rain played a part in this crash.

