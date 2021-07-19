Advertisement

ENC law enforcement officers complete crisis intervention training

Officers and deputies in Pitt County complete training in how to respond better to people experiencing a mental health crisis.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Efforts continue to help local law enforcement officers better respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Fifteen local law enforcement officers recently completed Crisis Intervention Team or CIT training in partnership with the Pitt County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Greenville police officers completed the training which helps them identify the signs of a person in a mental health crisis, and techniques to de-escalate situations.

Sergeant Lee Darnell with the sheriff’s office says the week-long course includes role-playing in real-life scenarios that law enforcement officers often face, and the goal is to reduce conflict, and get people connected to the mental health resources they need.

Darnell says, “It’s all about providing them the care that they need to get them help, and that help isn’t always jail. And we’re all about taking care of the individual and meeting their needs.”

Several eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies now partner with mobile crisis teams to co-respond with mental health professionals to incidents.

