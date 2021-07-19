Advertisement

East Duplin U8 All-Stars to represent state at Dixie Youth World Series

East Duplin U8 All-Stars
East Duplin U8 All-Stars(Robert Ross)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local youth baseball team is heading to Mississippi for the Dixie Youth World Series.

The East Duplin U8 All-Stars have gone undefeated in tournament play, winning 11 games, according to the team’s Facebook page.

For the first time in the 50-year history of Dixie Youth Baseball, Duplin County, the team has won the title of state champions.

The team has also earned the district title as well this season.

East Duplin is now raising money to help fund the trip to Laurel, Mississippi for the World Series. So far, the team has raised more than $3,000 of the $10,000 goal.

If you would like to help the team in those efforts you can visit this website, https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/dixie21/c/311835/?fbclid=IwAR1k6lfkAT6fuM7RsBWkiwXmi9oUI8FZmLsLvtfJfE_qUUnDaXkskSphvL8.

