Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars

(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people are facing charges as deputies crack down on drug use in Craven County.

Craven County deputies with the help of K-9 Nibbles arrested and charged Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph and Amber Becker on a number of drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies say they recovered heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They are charged with the following:

  • Nikki Paul, 26, of Middle Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Zachary Stephens, 28, of Blackhorse Run New Bern, N.C. is charged with two felony counts conspiracy to traffic heroin, felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Junior Joseph, 46, of Red Robin Lane New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Amber Becker, 30, of Russel Street Havelock, N.C. is charged with two felony counts possession of cocaine, simple possession of schedule IV-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul and Stephens are both being held under $1 million bonds, while Joseph is being held under a $15,000 bond and Becker under a $10,000 bond.

