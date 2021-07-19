Advertisement

Carteret County deputies investigate drive-by shooting

Sea Scape Mobile Home Park in Newport.
Sea Scape Mobile Home Park in Newport.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting from last week.

Friday, deputies received a report of six to eight rounds fired at about 11:30 p.m., followed by three more rounds just before midnight in the Sea Scape, formerly Eagles Nest, Mobile Home Park on Nine Foot Road outside of Newport.

Officials say two men in a small passenger car are suspects, and detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video during the time of the shooting.

Seascape Mobile Home Park shooting under investigation

Posted by Carteret County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

Deputies say no one was injured, but a car and mobile home were hit in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636) or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.

