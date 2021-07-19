Carteret County deputies investigate drive-by shooting
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting from last week.
Friday, deputies received a report of six to eight rounds fired at about 11:30 p.m., followed by three more rounds just before midnight in the Sea Scape, formerly Eagles Nest, Mobile Home Park on Nine Foot Road outside of Newport.
Officials say two men in a small passenger car are suspects, and detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video during the time of the shooting.
Deputies say no one was injured, but a car and mobile home were hit in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636) or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.
