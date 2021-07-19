Bertie County High School holds graduation for summer students

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Families and friends gathered Monday for a special graduation at one local high school.

Ten students graduated from Bertie County High School.

Principal Antonio Hoggard says these students were able to take classes during the summer to get the credits needed to graduate, after struggling during the pandemic.

Hoggard says these students worked hard during the summer and they wanted to make sure their families had the opportunity to see them walk across the stage.

Shaniya Cherry was one of the students who graduated. She says, “It means a lot to me because months ago when I saw everyone walking across the stage I was just so upset. But I knew I had to get my stuff together and walk across that stage.”

Hoggard says one big factor students are facing is limited to no internet access. He says internet is slow or nonexistent even with mobile hotspots in some areas.

