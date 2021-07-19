Advertisement

850K gallons of raw sewage spills into Catawba River

sewage spill
sewage spill(KOTA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte Water says nearly 850,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Catawba River near Old Dowd Road on Friday.

News outlets report that the spill happened Friday near Old Dowd Road. It was the largest spill of untreated wastewater in Charlotte in more than a year.

Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley says the spill happened as a construction crew worked near the Paw Creek Lift Station.

The spill was downstream from Mountain Island Lake, the source of Charlotte’s drinking water and Coley says he doesn’t expect the spill to affect drinking water.

A no-swim advisory was issued for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, is behind bars after a domestic situation led to a temporary...
Man faces charges after domestic situation leads to temporary apartment evacuation
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: EXPIRED - Strong storms bring flooding threat
File image
Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home park shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with showers
(L-R) Nikki Paul, Zachary Stephens, Junior Joseph, Amber Becker
Craven County drug sweep lands four behind bars

Latest News

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Highway 33 in Beaufort County reopens after head-on crash
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Entrance to North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County
Hiring issues impact North Carolina Zoo, with some exhibits closed
FILE - black bear (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Official: North Carolina man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard