Sunday in the Park event canceled due to weather
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The weekly summer concert series in Greenville was canceled again due to weather.
City officials and participants were looking forward to the start of Sunday in the Park last week but the event featuring “The Monitors,” had to be canceled due to wet and saturated grounds at the Town Common.
The British Invaders were scheduled to perform on July 18 but the event had to be canceled due to weather.
The City of Greenville will announce postponement dates as soon as they’re able to be arranged, according to Facebook.
