Advertisement

Padres-Nationals game halted after 2 people shot outside stadium

The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot...
The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation.

The game was halted and fans urged to exit the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
UPDATE: Washington identifies public works employee killed in accident
Sean Rambert, Jr.
Family views body cam footage for 2nd time in 2019 Greenville officer-involved shooting
Family of man shot and killed in New Bern shares message after three men were arrested and...
Family of New Bern man killed last year grateful following arrests
Jo Ann Burkey
Pitt Sheriff’s Office: Woman poses as military member, charged with fraud
Torrence Howard
Police obtain murder warrant for man in Kinston murder

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
DC Police release video in shooting of six year old girl
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC